MONTGOMERY — A roast beef take-out dinner will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
The menu will include roast beef, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and butter, cranberry relish, lettuce with bacon dressing and pineapple upside down cake.
Advance reservations are recommended by calling Joann Murray at 570-547-1340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.