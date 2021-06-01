MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club will be participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the town park, in a limited capacity.
While a full meal chicken barbecue will not be held, there will be chicken halves grilled and available for take-out during the festivities. Pick up will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Kiwanian or you may call 570-847-3996 or email auntieanneus@gmail.com
The deadline for placing your blueberry order is June 30 using the same contact information as above. Pick up starts at 9 a.m. at Wehr's Beverage, Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
The Kiwanis Club of Mifflinburg is open to everyone. Currently, meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month, in a pavilion at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.