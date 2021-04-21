SELINSGROVE — The Keystone State Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley (KSLA SV) is hosting its annual Celebrate Literacy Awards as a Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
All educators, administrators, education majors from local universities, para-professionals, childcare workers, homeschool parents, librarians and other adults who love high quality children’s literature and educational topics are invited to attend.
The keynote speaker and 2021 Celebrate Literacy Award Recipient is Edna Waidell Cravitz. Cravitz, a retired Selinsgrove Area School District teacher, who will share her journey “From Educator to Author.”
Her interactions with children at various ages encouraged her to pursue her writing career.
“My inspiration came from the enthusiasm and joy my students experienced when reading or being read to. And that’s my goal with writing: to inspire kids to experience the joy of reading,” she said.
Cravitz’s story “100 Things” was published in the February 2014 issue of Highlights and her story, “One Special Christmas Charm,” is one of a collection of Christmas stories compiled in Heartwarming Christmas Stories.
Cravitz saw how her students enjoyed the books that she read and shared with them.
“Middle grade novels are one of my favorite genres,” she said. “I have always found these stories captivating, page-turning, and thoroughly enjoyed by students.”
Cravitz recently published her first middle grade novel, “Keep Running, Maggie McRooney.” The novel is set in a small coal town in 1964 and deals with the challenges of growing up, sibling rivalry, first crushes, and bullies. Maggie, the main character, has a strong relationship with her grandmother who teaches her about Lithuanian culture and customs including egg battles and how to design margučiai Lithuanian Easter eggs.
This free workshop is designed for teachers of pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Register by emailing Janice Adair at jadair1225@yahoo.com by May 4. Let her know what email address you want to use. The Zoom link will then be emailed to you. Adair can also provide a letter of commendation for evidence of attending the virtual meeting.
There is no cost to attend this professional development session. Teachers can receive 1.0 hour credited towards their Act 48 requirements by adding their PPID# during registration. However, there will a $5 fee to process non-member Act 48 credits and the funds are used to purchase books for KSLA SV’s Books for Babes reading project. Make checks payable to KSLA Susquehanna Valley and mailed to Mary Keiser, KSLA Susquehanna Valley Treasurer, 414 Green St., Mifflinburg PA 17844. As always, there will be no charge to process Act 48 credits for KSLA Susquehanna Valley members or KSLA members attending the virtual meeting.
Not a KSLA member? For a small fee of $40 for a regular member, $20 for retired educators, and $15 for full-time college students provides membership in both the Keystone State Literacy Association and the local KSLA Susquehanna Valley organization. For a membership form, visit: https:// ksla.wildapricot.org.
