MIFFLINBURG — A change in venue was announced Monday for people who may not have internet access but want to participate in the upcoming board meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
The district announced public streaming of the meeting planned for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 would now be at the school bus patio area of Mifflinburg Intermediate School, 250 Mabel St., Mifflinburg. The streaming site was originally planned for the Buffalo Township Municipal Building, but the message said the site was not available.
Appropriate dress for the outdoor meeting was recommended. Participants will be permitted to address the board from the live streaming site. Mobile device connection information posted on the district website and Facebook page would remain the same as when the shift to the Zoom format was announced last week.
The decision to remain online followed a September meeting which was unexpectedly shifted to the Zoom format to the dismay of residents.
“The virtual setting is a partial remedy to some of that tension,” Superintendent Dan Lichtel said Monday. “We hope that the board will be able to conduct their business and still engage the public. We are therefore providing multiple avenues for people to access the meeting and participate in that way.”
A security concern apparently arose last month amid continued criticism of district compliance with a state facial covering order. An impromptu meeting of residents, many outspoken against district actions, happened that night in the high school auditorium.
Lichtel said Monday the board may gather in a single spot but they had the option of participating from home or anywhere they could log on. He added that in-person board meetings would return when conditions safely allowed equal participation at a venue.
The superintendent’s report on Tuesday included a look back at a recent online session with local physicians regarding COVID-19, an update on the current case count and news about homecoming week.
