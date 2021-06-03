MILTON — “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” said Ian Keefer, a Milton Area High School junior, quoting The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Keefer, selected as class speaker of the 2021 graduating class of Building Leaders for the Susquehanna Valley (BLSV), cited the famed civil rights leader in recapping this past school year and the challenges raised in large part by the pandemic.
BLSV is a decades-old program of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, designed to grow community awareness and foster the leadership skills of area high school juniors. This past year, however, is the first time it was held completely virtual, capped with a graduation ceremony on May 13.
Students from seven area school districts participated in the monthly sessions via Zoom, hearing from speakers on a variety of topics, geared to help them have a better understanding of themselves and the world around them.
“Little did I know that I was going to be swept away into a fantasy land of leadership and wise advice,” Keefer continued. “Each session that we met felt like another chapter in the huge book that we call leadership.”
Prior to the ceremony portion, the students from the various schools completed their culminating projects by presenting business plans to a panel of “sharks,” made up of chamber staff and members. Spearheading this portion of the program year was Maureen Hauck of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Bucknell University.
The graduating class also welcomed back a previous presenter for closing remarks on the program year — Diane Weller, founder and principal of Diane Weller Coaching, a boutique coaching, speaking and professional writing practice.
She started by congratulating the “inspiring young leaders” before reminding them that when opportunity strikes it’s wise to go for it.
“As you prepare for your senior year, college, and/or your career ahead, how will you position yourself for more good things to happen for you?” Weller said, sharing her own experiences with the Central PA Chamber that helped her further her career.
“Be your own advocate and tell the world what you want to do,” she said.
Before closing the ceremony, BLSV Program Director Michael Porter thanked the students for their positive attitude and engagement throughout the year.
“I really can’t say enough about this year’s group,” he said. “I enjoyed them so much. They were always ready to learn and share their own ideas and personalities.”
Porter added he knows there is an additional challenge in remote learning, recognizing the student’s enthusiasm and willingness to learn online.
While Porter announced each student by name, they appeared on screen to be recognized by everyone watching the ceremony via Zoom.
The graduating class included: Theadora Duane, Bloomsburg Area High School; William Gronlund, Lewisburg Area High School; Ashton Canelo and Matthew Terwilliger, Meadowbrook Christian School; Jessica Dodge, Millville Area High School; Kelly Hause and Ian Keefer, Milton Area High School; Morgan Brill, Savich Chapman, Hattie Hopper and Joseph Quinton, Southern Columbia Area High School; and Liam Boyer, Nathan McCormack, Kaelyn Watson, Alayna Wilkins and Jason Wood, Warrior Run High School.
Porter has delivered to each school certificates of completion as well as citations from the students’ respective state senator.
Porter would also be remiss, if he didn’t thank the parents and school officials for showing their support.
If you are interested in being a part of the program next school year, as a student, volunteer and/or sponsor, reach out to Porter at 570-742-7341 or mporter@centralpachamber.com.
