LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.
The following students have achieved dean's list status for the spring semester:
• Abbie Coscia, Class of 2023, Lewisburg
• Jamie Fedorjaka, Class of 2024, Lewisburg
• Jacob Feuerstein, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
• Sebastian Guerrero, Class of 2023, Lewisburg
• Audrey Harer, Class of 2024, Lewisburg
• Josh Holm, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
• Megan Kopitsky, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
• Bangyan Li, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
• Lauren Shearer, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
• Michael Smith, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
• Randy Thein, Class of 2023, Lewisburg
• Ryan Veloz, Class of 2023, Lewisburg
• Harry Wallace, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
• Tyler Burns, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg
• Quenton Long, Class of 2022, Mifflinburg
• Zane Patterson, Class of 2022, Mifflinburg
• Cole Reish, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg
• Allison Wagner, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg
• Tori Brink, Class of 2024, New Columbia
• Kelsee Dunn, Class of 2022, Coal Township
