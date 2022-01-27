Missing senior located unharmed

MILTON — "Scared to death" is how Beth Mull described her emotions in the moments after her 82-year-old mother walked away from their Wall Street home.
The Milton police and fire departments, along with a search dog from the Union County Sheriff's Office, were called at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports that Barbara Oyster walked away from her home.
An emotional Mull stood along Wall Street as Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight directed responders reporting to the area to assist with the search.
Just after 2 p.m., Oyster walked back to the area of the home, and was evaluated by medics.
Mull explained that her mother has Alzheimer's disease and walked off from the house wearing just a sweatshirt and sweat pants, as temperatures hovered in the mid 20s.
"I'm scared to death," Mull repeatedly said, just prior to Oyster being located.
Mull noted that Thursday wasn't the first time her mother walked off. One time, she was found walking in West Milton.
Mull expressed relief that her mother was safely located.
