MILTON — Tracy R. Rollins Jr., 28, of Dallas, Texas, arrived in Central Pennsylvania Tuesday for preliminary arraignment on a homicide charge.
Rollins was picked up on a warrant and extradited from the Hartford, Conn., area. He was flown to the Williamsport Regional Airport, Montoursville, then taken to Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Milton for the proceeding via video before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch, of Mifflinburg.
Rollins has also be charged with abuse of a corpse, a misdemeanor.
Rollins was arrested three days after the body of a woman was found Sunday, Feb. 7, near the Mile Run exit ramp off eastbound Interstate 80, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Rebecca Landrith, 47, of Alexandria, Va., was identified and later connected with the suspect after state police allegedly found his cell phone number and email address on a piece of paper in her pocket. Troopers alleged that 18 bullets were removed from Landrith's body.
Troopers alleged that Rollins, a commercial truck driver, had attempted to clean the cab of his vehicle using a bleach cleaning solution. Landrith had been a model who police said accompanied Rollins for several days as he traveled.
No attorney was listed for Rollins, who will face a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Friday, March 5, before Mensch in the Union County Courthouse. The state justice portal noted no bail was set for the alleged criminal homicide and the suspect has no ties to the community.
He is jailed in Union County.
