It’s that time of the year when time spent outdoors should be balanced with a healthy dose of caution as thousands of hunters are also trekking into the woods for deer rifle season.
Though hunting is permitted throughout the year during various game seasons on state gamelands, state forests, and yes, even state parks, at no time are the woods as full as they are right now. The rifle season runs through Dec. 11.
It’s a question I’ve entertained more than a handful of times and it’s a conversation had in various social media forums. “Where can I hike where there is no hunting?”
Yes, you can don the blaze orange and take your chances on a hike on public lands, it’s perfectly legal. Or, you can venture into the few areas that do not allow hunting.
Today, we’ll take a look at a few of those options.
Some may find it surprising to know that some state park lands are open to hunters. It’s true though. For instance, if you wish to hike at Ricketts Glen State Park, you’ll need to bring plenty of orange because outside the Falls Trail — which is closed for the season unless you have the proper ice equipment — most of the rest of the park is open for hunting.
Several local state parks do have options, though. Shikellamy State Park, including the overlook, is not open to hunters. As we’ve previously featured, the trails at the overlook park, while shorter, are nice escapes and within a short drive from just about anywhere you may be reading this from.
Milton State Park is also off limits to hunting. Friends of the Milton State Park have created numerous trails in recent years, offering hikers, walkers and bikers plenty of options from the north end of the island to the south end.
Worlds End State Park has quite a bit of hiking trails on land off limits to hunters. Surrounded by the Loyalsock State Forest, which is open to hunters, you should know the boundaries if you wish not to venture onto lands where hunters are allowed to set up shop. Most borders are well marked in the park.
Trails available include High Rock and much of Butternut, Canyon Vista and Double Run Nature trails. Sections of the Link and Loyalsock trails are also on land off limits to hunters. There are options for linking trails that keep you off hunting lands. Visit the park website at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/WorldsEndStatePark/Pages/Maps.aspx to map your route.
R.B. Winter State Park also has a number of trails where hunting is off limits. Rapid Run Nature Trail is safe and the Overlook, Boiling Spring, Old Boundary and Mid State trails are either entirely in safe areas, or on the border with hunting sections. A map can be viewed at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/RaymondBWinterStatePark/Pages/Maps.aspx.
Rider Park is a favorite of mine during hunting season, and when the snow begins to fly. About 10 miles of trails can be found in this gem of a park nestled on protected land north of Montoursville, just off Route 87 in Lycoming County. Trails here are wider than those in the state forests and are used by recreational runners, walkers, hikers and bicyclists. There are several vistas to enjoy, and wildlife is pretty commonly seen here.
During my treks over the years, I’ve seen bear, deer and wild turkey. The park can get busy, so if you like the solitude, venture out early. While not as isolated as some of the trails in the nearby Loyalsock State Forest, it’s a welcome respite during hunting seasons.
Montour Preserve has several miles of trails off limits to hunters as well.
Dale’s Ridge Trail at the D/E/W House near Lewisburg is closed during deer rifle season and the trails at Geisinger are open to hunters. The trails at the Williamsport Municipal Authority Watershed are closed during permitted hunting dates. Those dates can be found at the authority’s website. The Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area is also open to hunting during selected dates of the deer rifle season.
