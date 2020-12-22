MILTON — Six students in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days, according to information updated Tuesday on the district’s website.
According to the website, six high school students have tested positive over the last 14 days. Thirteen total high school students are on quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.
At the middle school, one student has been quarantined in the last 14 days.
At Baugher Elementary School, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. In addition, four Baugher students are on quarantine.
The Milton Area School District is currently in an entirely virtual learning model.
In the Warrior Run School District, one middle school student is currently quarantined, according to information posted on the district’s website. The district is currently following a hybrid learning model.
