Columbia County murder-suicide under investigation

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide which occurred at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at 30 Pied Piper Road, Benton Township, Columbia County.
Armed with a rifle, troopers said Matthew Edwards broke into the home of his estranged wife, Tammy Edwards.
Matthew then allegedly fatally shot Tammy in the chest before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Coroner's Office.
