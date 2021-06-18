LEWISBURG — Of all the years to be pursuing a graduate degree, few could have been as challenging as 2020-21.
However, Mia Marotto, about halfway through the Marywood University masters in social work program (MSW), was glad to have found an internship at CONCERN. Services provided by the highly-regarded behavioral healthcare provider also address child welfare and juvenile justice issues.
Marotto earned an undergraduate degree in psychology at Bloomsburg University, then got into the three-year MSW program just as COVID-19 put crimp in the plans of many fellow students. She recalled finding “field placement,” part of the program, was difficult.
“COVID really stunted the whole getting-an-internship-process for awhile,” Marotto said. “A handful of students at Marywood, like 10 of us, couldn’t find a place that would take on more people at their company or their agency.”
Marotto credited an advisor at Marywood for connecting her with CONCERN, whose clients range from 3 year olds through adolescents and young adults.
“It was the first time I worked with children in the social work field,” Marotto added. “I really liked it.”
Marotto said some progress can be observed in young people in just a few months as they learn to monitor their own behavior.
“Sometimes it can be a kid with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) in class doing a couple less pushups on the floor,” Marotto said. “Being able to see them sit and do their work and be proud of their work is really cool.”
Marotto, with a year remaining in the MSW program, will do another internship. Building relationships with children by playing with them at their level can be among the keys to improvement.
“I think with children relationship-building is really important,” Marotto said. “Especially with kids under the age of 12. The way they communicate with you is often through playing and doing activities to get them to talk about what they like instead of delving into a therapeutic dialogue.”
CONCERN adheres to the Child and Adolescent Service System Program (CASSP), principles by which each child and family is evaluated and treated individually. Older caregivers, including teachers, parents, grandparents and other family members also need to be involved in the process.
CONCERN has 12 Pennsylvania locations including Lewisburg, Towanda, Mansfield and Wellsboro, as well as a location in Lanham, Md. Visit www.concern4kids.org for more information.
