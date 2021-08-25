LEWISBURG — As difficult as it may be to believe amid the heat of August, an expansion of the Kelly Township Municipal Building was undertaken with winter operations in mind.
David Hassenplug, Kelly Township supervisor chair, said winter snow removal equipment is best maintained when taken indoors away the elements. He said the idea to expand the building originated with Roadmaster Jason Gessner who noted more room was needed for storage of items without the need to shift them around for maintenance.
Strosser Baer Architects were used for the design of the 30-by-54-foot expansion. Hassenplug said the township Planning Commission reviewed and approved the $330,000 project which was paid for via a township capital fund.
Hassenplug said the project included installing an electric generator capable of powering the entire building. The previous generator was not able to keep everything going in the event of an outage.
He noted acquiring enough structural steel led to a delay in construction.
“Initially, we had substantial completion in June, but here we are in August,” Hassenplug said. “We hope to finish things up here in a week or two.”
An additional sheet of drywall will still have to be installed, as well as some outside lighting and paving near the new entry. A township crew will take care of the paving.
Hassenplug said there are now three “bays” accessed by larger garage-style doors. An original firewall remains, but the one-time exterior wall makes for more usable open space.
The improved electric power plant will be fueled by propane stored in a new underground tank. The shop will also be heated by propane.
Hassenplug noted the township has plows, loaders and a grader which may be equipped with a plow for winter weather.
