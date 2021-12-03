LEWISBURG — SEDA-COG recently welcomed two new staff members to the Community Development program.
Kelly Rowe, fiscal analyst, and Melissa Matthews, project coordinator, brought a total of 35 years of experience to the agency.
Rowe, with more than 30 years of experience in accounting and professional services, previously served as an accounting manager for automotive sales agencies and law firms. She earned an associate’s degree in accounting from the Central Pennsylvania Business School.
Matthews brought over five years of expertise in zoning, planning and development and code enforcement to SEDA-COG. Prior employment included serving Hemlock Township and the Hemlock Municipal Sewer Cooperative.
Matthews holds a bachelor's degree in geography and planning from Bloomsburg University.
