Libraries backing kindness campaign

McEWENSVILLE — Libraries across Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties have partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Evangelical Community Hospital to make it even easier to shower someone with kindness.
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library Director JA Babay said the libraries in the three counties are a conduit for the United Way’s Kindness Campaign.
Free yard signs, bumper stickers and laptop stickers bearing the words “be kind” are available for pickup at the libraries.
“Be kind is valley wide,” Babay said. “We want everyone in the valley to participate. Libraries have a special role.”
As part of the campaign, Babay noted that Bingo cards are available for young children, teenagers and adults.
Each card contains age-appropriate daily challenges, such as writing a thank you note to first responders, telling someone they’re appreciated and reaching out to someone you normally wouldn’t speak to.
Everyone who returns a completed card to the library in McEwensville will be entered into a prize drawing.
“The United Way has given, to all libraries, two coupons to an Etsy shop,” Babay said, adding that the coupons are prizes in the drawing her library will be conducting.
With those coupons, Babay said “Be Kind” items, such as T-shirts, masks and sweatshirts can be purchased.
Kris LaVanish, director of the Milton Public Library, said a prize will also be awarded through a drawing conducted from completed cards returned to her library.
Like Babay, LaVanish also spoke with enthusiasm about libraries being incorporated into the Kindness Campaign.
“The library, our role is to be a centralized hub for the community,” she said. “Community partnerships, especially this one with the United Way, is important for cohesion in the community. Partnerships are the lifeblood of the library.”
Over the past three weeks, LaVanish said she’s been receiving multiple phone calls from community members asking when they can pick up the “be kind” signs.
Last year, she said the United Way’s Kindness Campaign was just one-week long.
“They were surprised with how well it was received in the community, all over,” LaVanish said. “They increased the number of weeks. It seems like they pulled together a lot more involvement, which is incredible.”
Babay added that the Kindness Campaign falls during the most appropriate month.
“February is also Library Lovers Month,” Babay said. “It’s a natural partnership between library lovers and be kind. It’s two themes that match together well.”
She added that the month will “be awesome.”
“You don’t have to worry if you don’t have a valentine,” Babay said. “It’s always a good time to be kind.”
In addition to Library Lovers Month, LaVanish said her library is observing Feb. 8-12 as Take Your Child to the Library Week.
Any child who comes to the library in Milton that week will receive a free book.
“The importance of Library Lovers and Bring Your Child to the Library, especially with this Kindness Campaign, is that we all want our kids to be gracious and kind,” LaVanish said. “We’re about supporting that goal and that mission.
“Part of what we do at the library is include everybody,” she added. “What a great place to learn about kindness. It’s a place where everyone’s welcome.”
In addition to the United Way, Babay believes libraries can team up with other organizations in a similar manner.
“Libraries would love to continue using the model of them being county or valley outposts, working with other partners,” she said.
A press release issued by the United Way said it partnered with the hospital to hold the Kindness Campaign in order to “spread positivity and kind acts throughout the month.”
“We really need to create meaningful strategy around becoming a more thriving, kinder community.” Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said, in the release. “Everybody needs kindness right now, more than ever.”
The release notes that each week has a theme, “Be Kind to Your Peers,” “Be Kind to Essential Workers,” “Be Kind To Those Who Are Different Than You” and “Be Kind to Yourself.”
In addition, the United Way and hospital are asking individuals to nominate someone who displays kindness.
Winners will be announced each week, with those named as winners receiving gift cards to local businesses and “Be Kind” merchandise.
Nominations can be made online at www.gsvuw.org/bekindnominations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.