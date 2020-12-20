MILTON — Hailey Hardy remembers first hearing about the Milton School in Cambodia while a student at the Milton Middle School. Since that time, she has been interested in the Cambodian school’s work, and by efforts of her community to raise funds to support the school.
Hardy is now a senior and president of the Milton Area High School’s Interact Club, of which Team Cambodia is considered an international outreach.
She and club Vice President Laura Wassmer, also a senior, hope to visit the Milton School in Cambodia this summer as part of a trip to be led by retired teacher Mike Conn.
Milton Area High School students formed Team Cambodia in 2007 after Conn was inspired by a visit to the nation.
Working with world Assistance for Cambodia, Milton’s Team Cambodia soon raised the initial $35,000 needed to build a school for students in grades seven through nine in a remote area of Kampong Cham, Cambodia.
Since that time, Milton students have held annual fundraisers to continue to support the Milton School in Cambodia.
“I got a (Team Cambodia) shirt in seventh grade,” Hardy said, while reflecting on her early efforts to support the club.
She was inspired by the club after Conn brought a group of high school students to the middle school to speak about the school in Cambodia.
“When you are in middle school and you have high school students coming to your school… it really draws you in,” she said. “To know my friends were helping the less fortunate, it was really inspiring.”
When the 2020-2021 school year started, junior Ian Keefer said just he and three other students were signed up to participate in Interact Club, and Team Cambodia. However, they quickly inspired friends to become involved.
“It’s turned into a club that has 35 members,” Keefer said.
Regi Wendt, a senior who serves as the club’s secretary, became involved with Team Cambodia in 10th grade.
“Ever since joining, I’ve looked forward to seeing the impact we’re having,” she said.
One of the club’s earliest challenges this year was to find a fundraiser to replace a chili cook-off, which had been held in each of the past three years but could not occur this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lauren Richie, the club’s advisor, said $3,500 must be raised this year to support the school.
In a typical year, she said the club must raise $5,000. However, the amount is less this year as money was saved when the Milton School in Cambodia was closed for a portion of the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Richie said the school is currently closed as well due to the pandemic, with plans to reopen in January.
To replace the chili cook-off, the students opted to hold a mask sale as a fundraiser.
The masks feature the stylized letter “M,” reflecting the Milton Area School District, and are available for $10 each.
“I had a lot of people ask about the quality of the mask,” Hardy said. “We made sure of it. We want to protect our community and raise money.”
She and the other students involved with the club have long been impressed with the Milton community’s efforts to support the school in Cambodia.
“It’s one of the greatest achievements of Milton as a whole community… to go overseas and help out kids who are less fortunate,” Keefer said.
The dedication of the community to support the school is part of what inspired Wassmer and Hardy to sign up for the trip which will include a stop at the school.
“For me, what makes me want to go is to see what we’re fundraising for,” Wassmer said. “Mr. Conn has talked to us a lot about how the school is. I think Hailey and I are prepared for that.”
Both are holding out hope that the pandemic will subside by the summer and they will be able to travel to Cambodia.
Richie is impressed with the student’s dedication to supporting the school in Cambodia, especially as everyone continues to navigate through the pandemic.
“We know it’s a really hard time right now,” Richie said. “It’s really impressive that are students are able to look beyond now. It really speaks to our student body’s giving nature.”
In addition to raising funds to support the school in Cambodia, Richie noted that the mask sale will also benefit those in the Milton community.
“We are ready to go and mask up Milton,” she said. “We want to help our community and make sure the spread of COVID-19 is restricted.”
To order masks, or donate to Team Cambodia, contact Richie at lrichie@miltonsd.org or 570-419-2739
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.