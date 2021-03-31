DANVILLE — The annual Members Choice Charity Golf Tournament was postponed last year and this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, though that did not stop the team at Members Choice from raising funds for worthy local causes.
The team raised funds for The American Legion Post 40 Veterans Emergency Relief Fund and ThinkBIG, two of the organizations which would have benefitted from funds raised through the annual golf tournament.
Members Choice hosted a chicken barbecue, basket raffles and hosted its first-ever Food Truck Festival, along with other activities, to raise money. Recently, officials presented $7,000 to each of the organizations.
Fundraising events continue, including a May Lottery Calendar sale, Parking Lot Party planned for April 24 at the Mount Carmel branch and a Dine to Donate Event May 10-16 at the Nickle Plate Bar and Grill.
For more information on any of these fundraisers, sponsorship opportunities, or to sign up a team for the 2022 golf tournament visit www.mcfcu.org/golf or contact Jennifer Donnelly at 570-953-7468 or jdonnelly@mcfcu.org.
