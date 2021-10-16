TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Ashlyn Ramos continued her strong senior season by posting Bucknell's top finish in the open race Friday at Florida State University. The senior finished ninth (21:08.7) in the competitive field of 194 runners.
Bucknell took 14th as a team in the open division (342). Tennessee (67), Texas (122), Florida State (152), Northern Arizona (169) and Utah (195) rounded out the top five.
"We were not in the seeded race, so it's hard to evaluate exactly how we did," said Head Coach Kevin Donner. "By the time our race came around, it became very warm and uncomfortable. Ramos ran very solid once again, and I like our two freshmen in (Lauren) Trapani and (Sarah) Policano. They ran two different styles of races, but they still finished close to each other. Trapani went out aggressively, while Policano went out conservatively and passed a lot of people over the final 3K. Beating teams like Georgia of the SEC and Cal of the Pac 12 is nice, but we certainly can do better."
Trapani was the next finisher for the Bison, who had three competitors in the top 100, on the day. The first-year Warrior Run graduate finished in 22:46.7 to take 98th overall, while fellow first-year Policano was close behind in 100th (22:50.9).
It was Trapani's second race of the year.
Karly Forker (111th, 23:00.9) was up next for the Bison, followed by Abby Paczewski (140th, 23:22.3) to round out Bucknell's scoring runners. Emily Deschler (156th, 23:40.0), Mia Bellucci (161st), and Olivia Dyer all competed for the Bison on the day.
