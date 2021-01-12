WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12)
issued a statement Tuesday on the eve of expected introduction of Articles of Impeachment to the House of Representatives.
The Articles, which could be voted on Wednesday by the full House, accused President Trump of "inciting violence against the government of the Untied States" by his actions of Wednesday, Jan. 6. and prior statements regarding presidential election results. The allegations could qualify as "high crimes and misdemeanors" sufficient to remove a president from office.
"Impeachment will further inflame tensions in our country and sow even greater divisions among a nation that needs desperately to heal," Keller wrote. "I do not agree with that direction.
"Per the Constitution, a peaceful transition of power will take place on Jan. 20," the statement continued. "As we move forward into the 117th Congress, we must focus our efforts on helping families and small businesses recover from COVID-19, uniting our great republic, and facing America's challenges together as one nation."
A statement regarding invocation of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, which allows removal of a resident from office when deemed "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office," was pending. Invocation would need to originate with cabinet officials and be introduced via the vice president.
