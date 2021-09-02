MONTOURSVILLE — Tanner Lamoreaux has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for September.
Lamoreaux is a transportation construction inspector (TCI) for District 3. As a TCI he is responsible for ensuring all highway and bridge construction projects and construction materials conform to all standards, policies, and procedures for workmanship, quality, and placement of materials. This work also includes documenting work progress, materials quantities and quality, and adherence to the project plans and contract. Work could include testing and control of construction materials in bituminous plants, concrete plants, and quarries.
After completing his engineering technician rotation last year, he assisted the Construction Design Unit during the winter months to complete several projects within the necessary time constraints.
Lamoreaux is currently assigned to the Bloomsburg reconstruction project, where he serves as a construction inspector as well as a liaison between the designers, elected officials, and contractor.
A two-year PennDOT employee, Lamoreaux lives in Stillwater, Columbia County, with his wife Christa, daughter Eislee and son Bridger. In his spare time, Lamoreaux enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
