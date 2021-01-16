HARRISBURG - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 over six area counties rose by 1,406 over the last week, based on data released Saturday by the Department of Health. Deaths in those county rose by 75 over the last week.
On Saturday, the state reported 7,166 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 761,777 since March.
There are 4,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,010 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
There were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 19,188 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March.
Over the last seven days, confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 333 in Northumberland County, 418 in Lycoming County, 148 in Union County, 339 in Columbia County, 37 in Snyder County and 130 in Montour County.
Deaths over the last week rose by 13 in Northumberland County, 33 in Lycoming County, 8 in Union County, 10 in Columbia County, 5 in Snyder County and 6 in Montour County.
Confirmed cases by county:
- Northumberland County, 5,527 cases (267 deaths)
- Lycoming County, 6,445 cases (175 deaths)
- Union County, 3,180 cases (60 deaths)
- Columbia County, 3,363 cases (97 deaths)
- Snyder County, 1,969 cases (57 deaths)
- Montour County, 1,292 cases (37 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.