District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Gabriel A. Gramly, 19, of Mifflinburg, was charged with DUI alcohol or controlled substance after a crash investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to a Bucknell University Public Safety report of a crash at 3:58 a.m. Feb. 25 at Moore Avenue and Dent Drive.
Gramly, allegedly incoherent and found in the back seat of a damaged pickup truck, was charged after a blood draw which indicated a .25% blood alcohol level at the time of the test.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — David E. Hill, 27, of South Williamsport, was charged with two counts of DUI and careless driving after report of an erratic motorist.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. March 13 to Moore Avenue and the West Branch Highway then caught up with Hill at the Shamokin Dam Burger King.
Hill was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment, an interview with a witness and a test which alleged a .25% blood alcohol content at the time of the test.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Warren J. Powell, 58, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of DUI, careless driving, improper left turn and disregard traffic lane after a crash.
Troopers responded at 7:22 p.m. March 5 at Route 15 and AJK Blvd. for a two-vehicle crash and claimed Powell had signs of alleged impairment.
Powell, driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash, was charged after "intoxilyzer" test results alleged he had a .123% blood alcohol content at the time of the test.
Possession of paraphernalia
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Nathan A. Olds, 22, of Sunbury, was charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a report of a vehicle in a ditch.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded at 10:25 p.m. April 9, at the West Branch Highway and Cardinal Street, and ordered Olds to exit the stuck vehicle.
Olds was charged an officer alleged he tried to conceal the location of a glass pipe often used for marijuana use after it had fallen from his pocket.
Theft of services
LEWISBURG — Tyler M. Feaster, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged with theft of services after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said they were alerted at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, to 214 Market St. by the owner of a Lewisburg-area tattoo shop who claimed Feaster failed to pay for a face tattoo.
The shop owner claimed Feaster allegedly failed to return and pay for the service after repeated calls and at least one promise to do so.
Disorderly conduct
LEWISBURG — Derek R. Coleman, 19, of Sewell, N.J., was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and disorderly conduct after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police officers on routine foot patrol at about 4:57 p.m. March 26, along Bell Alley, alleged that Sewell urinated on a building and provided false information.
Officers said information initially provided, that Sewell was a Colgate University student visiting a friend, was not verifiable.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Jacob T. Greenly, 33, of White Deer, was charged with two counts of DUI and summary allegations of operating a motor vehicle without a license, operator privilege suspended or revoked and not using low beam lighting.
Troopers reported that at about 12:09 a.m. Feb. 24, on Old Route 15, north of Main Street, a vehicle approached a police vehicle and did not dim its high-beam lights.
Greenly, determined to be the motorist, was charged after allegedly admitting marijuana use and a blood draw which alleged evidence of amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana use.
False written statement
MIFFLINBURG — Jaclyn Sue Aucker, 37, of Sunbury, was charged with sell or transfer of firearm (false written statement) and unsworn falsification to authorities after an investigation of an attempted firearm purchase.
Troopers alleged that at about 1:15 pm. Nov. 21, at a licensed Mifflinburg area firearms dealer, Aucker falsely answered a question about criminal history.
Aucker, prohibited from acquiring a firearm, was denied the purchase of a 9mm pistol.
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 5:23 p.m. April 13 along Broad Street, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2013 Ford Supercab driven by Kirk Smouse, 26, of Lewisburg, was attempting to turn left onto Broad Street from the Route 15 ramp when it struck a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Claudia Herta Almestar, 31, of Milton.
Almestar sustained a suspected minor injury in the crash. Troopers cited Smouse with stop signs and yield signs.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two people have been charged as the result of a reported harassment which occurred at 1:07 p.m. April 11 at 250 Dyer Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Dora Funk, 82, of New Columbia, and Annette Rager, 63, of Lewisburg, have been charged. Tiffany Koch, 39, of New Columbia, was listed by troopers as a victim. An investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Two people have been charged after allegedly getting into a physical altercation at 4:30 p.m. April 13 at 2525 Dietrich Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Victoria Lentz, 26, of Mifflinburg, and Dillon Stroup, 27, of Selinsgrove, have been charged after allegedly shoving one another over dog poop in the yard.
Criminal mischief
KELLY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 59-year-old Watsontown man has been charged after allegedly throwing a rock through a window.
The incident occurred at 9:21 a.m. April 11 at 39 Third St., Kelly Township, Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.