TURBOTVILLE — One of the beautiful things about food is that you don’t have to know anything about it to enjoy eating it. In fact, sometimes we are able to better appreciate a dish precisely because we don’t know what it’s made of, because there are some ingredients that we’ll downright refuse to knowingly ingest. Not because we don’t like them—we may never have tasted them to begin with—but because they carry with them an aura of unpleasantness.
There is perhaps no other Pennsylvania cuisine for which this proves true than the aesthetically inscrutable, by some counts delectable and detestable, scrapple.
Recently, my editor thought it would be interesting if I wrote about trying things that are unique to Central Pennsylvania, from the perspective of an outsider. After all, having grown up in Texas, I had never heard of scrapple before.
Per the recommendations The Standard-Journal staff, it was quickly identified as the quintessential dish that I must seek out to kick off my journey.
I didn’t have the luxury of going into this taste test totally uninformed, as the excitement around me trying it also hinged upon me knowing exactly what was in it. That was fine. I’ve never been one to shy away from regional cuisine. I’ve had kangaroo burgers, deep-fried tarantula, and cockroach canapes. What was a little pork?
“Why it’s scrapple, because you put the scraps of the hog in and you cook them off,” explained John Pfleegor, a hog farmer in Muncy who also serves as the butcher for the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society's annual Heritage Days, held each October near Turbotville.
The scraps of the hog often include things like the head, heart, and liver, which are boiled with the bones to make a broth.
“You’ll cook your scrapple until everything falls off the bone,” said Pfleegor. “Then we take that out and sort the meat and pull the gristle and the bones out. The meat is grinded and added back to the kettle with the broth until it boils, then seasoned with salt and pepper.”
Even though scrapple is a singular dish, there are seemingly innumerable variations on how it can be prepared. For instance, Pfleegor prefers to cook the liver separate from the rest of the broth.
“If you cook the livers with your head meat, then the juice that comes out of the liver, which has bile in it, will be in your scrapple,” he said.
After the liver is cooked, he discards the juice and returns the meat back to the kettle to cook down with the rest of the scraps.
“Once it’s boiled good, we’ll add roasted cornmeal. We’ll cook that until the cornmeal gets creamy, then we’ll add buckwheat flour. We’ll cook that until it gets thick. Then we pan it,” Pfleegor said.
It’s really after the scrapple has been panned and cooled that it achieves its true potential. Like a blank canvas, a scrapple loaf contains within it boundless possibilities for consumption. Some like to eat it straight from the pan, while others, and arguably the majority of scrapple connoisseurs, prefer to crisp it up a little.
“Once it’s cool you can slice it and fry it. Some people like it sliced thick. I like mine sliced thin. Some people like apple butter on top of it. I like syrup. My wife likes mustard. It’s all preference, what you like,” Pfleegor said.
I have always had somewhat of a sweet tooth, though it’s also accurate to say that I simply love food, both for the familiar comforts it offers and its ability to shock and surprise.
There is deep pleasure in sitting down to eat a short stack of pancakes for the umpteenth time, knowing it will taste exactly as you expect it to, just as there is a great thrill in sampling a dish you have not only never tried before, but which you had never even considered crafting into existence.
Scrapple was the latter for me, a chance to broaden my culinary horizons while also developing a tangible connection with the place I now called home. Of course, I also hoped I would like it.
Plfeegor didn’t have any scrapple at his farm — he reserves making it for the fall — but he did have a pan of souse, which is a form of head cheese made from meat pickled with vinegar and formed into a gelled loaf. This particular version was made not with head meat, but from the ham hock.
There, in the butchering room, among the scrapple kettle that was big enough for me to climb into and disappear if I crouched down, I helped myself to one slice, then another. Souse was, to put it simply, delicious.
My first sampling of scrapple actually came from my co-worker and fellow staff writer Jim Diehl, who one day showed, up at the office with two thick slices in a plastic sandwich bag.
Now, my secondary goal with this whole scrapple venture was to also get my wife to try some. She is not necessarily a picky eater, though she has always had an aversion to eating food that resembled the animal it came from. Think rotisserie chickens, roasted pigs, whole fish. She has always had a preference for cuts of meat abstract enough in form so as not to be associated with the death of any specific creature.
In theory, scrapple was perfect. It had been boiled and grinded and boiled again only to be shaped into a semi-solid congealed loaf. There wasn’t a pig in this world that looked anything close to that.
But — and here is where we come back around to the initial problem of awareness — she knew what scrapple was made of. While not a Pennsylvania native, she had grown up in Chester County. There was, as the saying goes, not enough lipstick in the world to dress up that particular pig.
My scrapple journey would be one that I made solo.
On a Sunday morning, I made a breakfast of eggs and potatoes. I sliced a piece of scrapple in half, breaded it lightly in flour, and fried it in oil on both sides. Per the recommendation of Jim, I then doused it in maple syrup.
To co-opt the old Siskel and Ebert rating system, I would give scrapple two thumbs up. It reminded me of breakfast sausage, perhaps, in part, because I had eaten it for breakfast. The sweetness of the maple syrup complemented the peppery undercurrent of the meat nicely. Just to be sure I was really a fan, I fried up another thin slice the next day. This time, I excluded the syrup altogether.
In what is perhaps the most anticlimactic conclusion of all, I still liked it.
The question now is: Do I feel more authentically Pennsylvanian? I’m getting there, but I’ve still got a few more things to try.
