HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has introduced legislation to establish a regulatory framework and taxing structure on legal skill video games in Pennsylvania.

“Many skill game terminals are manufactured in Pennsylvania and 90% of the revenue they generate stays here, mainly in the communities where the games are located,” Yaw said. “Thousands of skill games exist throughout the state, and they cannot and should not be ignored. Skill video games are meeting a growing demand for this type of entertainment and with each passing day, Pennsylvania is missing out on the opportunity for significant additional revenue. It’s time we recognize the benefits of this emerging industry and offer regulatory support.”

