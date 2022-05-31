Troopers investigating school threats
By Kevin Mertz The Standard-Journal

UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which a 13-year-old Selinsgrove boy allegedly made threats on social media against a girl and other students.

Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:55 a.m. May 27 along Mulls Hollow Road, Union Township, Union County. The boy allegedly made threats on social media in which he stated the girl and other students at a school would be harmed.

Police have released no further details on the incident.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.

