• Northumberland County Sheriff and Ernesto A. Cbrera Ramirez to Jin Wu Wu, property in Milton, $210,225.
• Shirley J. Bingaman estate and Richard Bingaman executor to Tracy L. Mosley, property in Milton, $1.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Justin M. Kurtz and Tamara M. Kurtz, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $398,125.
• Urie J. Byler and Katieann J. Byler to Vincent F. bender, property in Milton, $1.
• Kevin L. Danowsky to Colleen M. Danowsky, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Blair E. Smith estate and Jane L. Rohland exeuctrixt to Limestone Ridge Properties LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Nicole L. Stutzman, Nicole L. Barrett and Jason Barrett to Nikita M. Bonnell, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Peter Mark Jansson, Megan Jansson, Dan Wirnsberger and Dana Wirnsberger to Peter Mark Janson and Megan Janson, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Molly A. Heyer and Matthew J. Payne to Curt Heitzman, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Dennis N. Rearick by agent, Beth A. Hackenberg agent and individually, Joan L. Rearick by agent and David R. Hackenberg to David R. and Beth A. Hackenberg living trust, David R. Hackenberg trustee and Beth Hackenberg trustee, property in Milton, $76,711.52.
• Fernando Vazquez to Joanna Martinez, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Scott L. Beagle and Joan M. Beagle to Scott L. Beagle and Joan M. Beagle, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Ross Heintzelman to Daniel L. Price, property in Sunbury, $69,700.
• Zereta A. Bahner estate and Scott M. Bahner executor to Claire M. Abbott, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Nazir Ahmed and Jorge Anibal Reyes-Sangurima to Re Established Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $12,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Derek M. Nejedly to Newrez LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, property in Shamokin, $1,513.20.
• Sandra Donmoyer, Sandra Miller and Michael W. Miller to Neena Woolard, property in Shamokin, $22,000.
• Walter Hyde, Basic Real Estate Co. LLC and Basis Real Estate Co. LLC to William Paul Andrews II, property in Shamokin, $16,000.
• Kevin Johnson and Erin Johnson to Morgan Lynn Scholl, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Joseph J. Gubernot and Deborah R. Gubeernot to Ann Elizabeth Nowaskie, property in Coal Township, $27,500.
• Carole Grace Topolski estate, Walter T. Poeth executor and Kasey D. Poet exeuctor to Adrian Diego and Elizabeth Romero, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• William T. Stump Jr., Anne C. Rivera and Anne C. Stump to Anne C. Rivera, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Robert E. Knorr to Kyle P. Long, property in Ralpho Township, $210,000.
• Christopher A. Schock to Kellie E. Schock, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Kellie E. Schock, Charles W. Shultz and Patricia A. Schultz to Keelie E. Schock, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Patsy Ann Donovan estate and Linda Cardodiskey to Keith Nagy and Tanya Nagy, property in Shamokin, $315,000.
• Dorothy Pianis to Lori A. Wetzel and Daneil A. Wetzel Sr., property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Terrance E. Mark and Tatiana V. Mark to Nelson A. Tapia Gil, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Darryl Eyster to Wood St. Land Trust 1036 and Steven Washington trustee, property in Coal Township, $15,000.
• Violet M. Hoffman Family Protection Trust and Patricia A. Drumheller trustee to Stephen W. Schreffler and C. Diane Schreffler, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Richard L. Kitchen Jr. and Barbara A. Devlin to Lindi J. Swope, Edith Randall Swope, Kelly Marie Caruso, Hanna Caruso and Jillian Caruso, property in Point Township, $1.
• Michael Mertz estate and Richard L. Cropper exeuctor to Brandy L. Kurrell, property in Northumberland, $280,000.
• Earl Lee Stoltzfus Jr. and Sylvia Stoltzfus to Earl L. Stoltzfus Sr. and Barbara F. Stoltzfus, property in washington Township, $1.
• Scott N. Forney to Justin J. Kosmer and Julisa M. Kosmer, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Dorothy M. Dadurka to Anna M. Sauger and Melissa A. Sauger, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
• John A. Gallagher III and Kristine Gallagher to Vanessa Lynn Kelmas, property in Marion Heights, $61,000.
• Risk Flipper LLS to Saida Aziz, properyt in Shamokin, $7,500.
• Robert James Thomas and Tracy Lea Thomas to Jessie Mumford and Haley Esbenshade, property in Ralpho Township, $270,000.
• Jeremy S. Newbury to Bailey Walter, property in Northumberland, $65,000.
• William J. Lynd III and Brenda Lynd to William J. Lynd III, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Ildra J. Mielke estate and Keith T. Mielke executor to Margaret M. Elliott, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Donald W. Simpson estate and Zane P. Simpson administrator to Zane Simpson, property in Sunbury, $1.
• David N. Simington estate and Donald H. Simington exeuctor to Waltz and Long Properties International LLC, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Barry F. Mroz to Marc Domanski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Christpher L. Davis and Lori N. Davis to Christopher L. Davis and Lori N. Davis, property in Riverside, $1.
• Joseph J. Stutz III to Megan B. Stelma, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Cynthia Louise Savitski and David Allen Savitski Sr. to Keri Elizabeth Meyer, David Allen Savitski Jr. and Matthew D. Savitski, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Judith C. Mazeikas by agent and Susan Mizak agent and individually to Access 2 Adventures LLC, property in East Cameron Township, $105,000.
• Barry A. Lauver and Karen G. Lauver to Barry A. and Karen G. Lauver Family Protection Truste and Matthew L. Lauver trustee, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• DRIVE to DRIVE, property in Point Township, $1.
• Terry L. Dressler and Mary M. Dressler to Terry L. Dressler, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Global Remarketing US Properties LLC to Mount Carmel Borough, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Kevin Holzman to Coal Township, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Anna Bogushefskie to Coal Township, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joseph Finn Jr. to Aaron Wright and Jessica Wright, property in Riverside, $110,000.
• Robert A. Buczeskie Jr. to Annette L. Jilinski and Robert D. Jilinski, property in Shamokin, $15,000.
• William Boyle to Montes Renovations LLC, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Randall E. Cimino and Kathryn M. Cimino to Stephen R. Cimino, property in Point Township, $1.
• Micheal C. Lester and Christine M. Lester to Michael C. Lester Revocable Trust, Christine M. Lester Revocable Trust, Michael C. Lester trustee and Christine M. Lester trustee, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Carolyn B. Sprenkle to Bobbie Jo Sprenkle, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Jivko Ivanov to Martinez Jacqueline Sarmiento Perdomo, property in Kulpmont, $30,000.
• Jon S. Ferguson and Tammy L. Ferguson to Tristan David Scott and Emily Elizabeth Scott, property in Riverside, $299,900.
• Frank J. Brosh III and Angela Ann Brosh to Frank J. Brosh IV and Denier Tiana Brosh, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Debbie Tighe to Honeymooners Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Ralhp Pupo and Joanne Pupo, to Eric Filipcak, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Goodfaith Ministries to Abdussalom Muhissinov, property in Shamokin, $200.99.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Goodfaith Ministries to Abdussalom Muhissinov, property in Shamokin, $100.99.
• Shannon M. Fetterman, Shannon M. Pensyl and Chad Pensyl to Chad Pensyl, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
