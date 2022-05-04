SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District recently announced the winners of the high school Envirothon.
The following teams will advance to state competition: Central Columbia Team A; Danville Team A; Line Mountain Team B; Selinsgrove A; and Lewisburg C.
