WATSONTOWN — Three suspects in a Watsontown vandalism spree have been identified.
During Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting, police Chief Chris Snyder reported that a string of vandalism incidents occurred on Friday, March 10, from the 400 block of Spruce Alley up to the 10th Street intersection. He encouraged residents to report any other vandalism so the incidents can be documented.
He did not provide any further information on the suspects as an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Watsontown Historical Association is hoping to find a proper name for its museum.
“March 15 is the deadline to give your ideas to name the museum,” said Erica Frey, of the Watsontown Historical Association.
Name suggestions for the museum can either be dropped off at the borough or submitted through the Watsontown Historical Association Facebook page.
“We have a meeting Sunday at 6 p.m., and we’re hoping to review those nominations and choose a name,” Frey said.
The association is in the process of renovating the former Santander Bank building on Main Street to become its new headquarters.
In other business, council approved:
• Purchasing a mower from Land Pro Equipment, at a cost of $10,787.97.
• The Northcentral PA Conservancy to use the park for a kayaking event June 11.
• Purchasing an upgraded fire wall for the police computers from Topp Business Solutions, at a cost of $2,272.
• A $5,000 allocation to the Winterfest event, the money of which will be reimbursed to the borough from proceeds of the event
• The Watsontown Brew Fest to be held Sept. 23, in the community park.
• The repair of the cemetery wall, at a cost of $5,700.
