Erica Frey presented Watsontown Borough Council President Greg Miller with cookies and pottery from the Watstontown Historical Association.

WATSONTOWN — Three suspects in a Watsontown vandalism spree have been identified.

During Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting, police Chief Chris Snyder reported that a string of vandalism incidents occurred on Friday, March 10, from the 400 block of Spruce Alley up to the 10th Street intersection. He encouraged residents to report any other vandalism so the incidents can be documented.

