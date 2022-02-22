Meteorologist: No imminent flooding concerns

WEST MILTON — Although there are no major flooding concerns within the next several days along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College is cautioning to keep an eye on the river later in the week.
Meteorologist Rachel Gutierrez said up to 1 inch of rain is expected to fall today.
“We’ve already had quite a lot of precipitation, with all of the snow melt,” she said. “The rivers are already pretty high.
“For the West Branch of the Susquehanna at West Milton... there isn’t going to be any flooding concerns.”
The river levels are expected to drop today, before rising into Wednesday. As of Monday afternoon, the river was at 10 feet.
On Thursday afternoon, she said the river is expected to reach 13 feet at West Milton.
“That is well below any flooding levels,” Gutierrez said. “Action stage is 16 feet.”
As of Monday afternoon, she said the West Branch of the Susquehanna in Lewisburg was at 10 feet, observed.
Between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, Gutierrez said the river in Lewisburg is expected to reach 12 feet. Action stage is 14 feet.
In Williamsport, she said the West Branch of the Susquehanna River was at action stage, 10 feet, on Monday. Minor flood stage is 20 feet.
The river is expected to remain in action stage in Williamsport “for the duration of the week,” Gutierrez said.
“We’re not going to see any major flooding concerns,” she continued. “But do keep note of the rising levels for Thursday and beyond.”
Snow is forecast to move into the region Thursday.
“It is going to transition into a wintry mix,” Gutierrez said. “We might see freezing rain and sleet.”
A changeover to rain could occur.
“Thursday through Friday is going to be kind of messy,” Gutierrez said. “Details still aren’t concrete yet. It’s still a few days out. Th ere isn’t any uniform model consistency.
“You can expect it to be wet and probably pretty gross.”
