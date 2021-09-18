MIFFLINBURG — A Friends of RB Winter State Park group was envisioned over a year ago but did not materialize until this year.
Jack Miller and Gary Kendall, Friends of RB Winter State Park board members, said the coronavirus pandemic put a crimp into plans. But the ease of some restrictions helped get the volunteer group going in 2021.
Miller said they had a an organizational meeting in May and the group began to officially function by mid-June. Similar to most groups of its kind, the Friends of RB Winter has joined the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation (PPFF). They noted it provided an "umbrella" under which to operate and allows protection under PPFF insurance.
The objective of the Friends of RB Winter was to promote the park and educate visitors, Miller said. Kendall said they also seek to improve the park experience for visitors. Membership has grown to 15 officially, though as many as 25 have helped during monthly work days.
Work days are 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturdays of the month. The meeting place varies but Kendall noted any and all volunteers should meet at the Environmental Learning Center for the September day of volunteering.
Though the group can suggest ideas, they noted Park Manager Michael Crowley generally directs what needs to be done. Miller noted recent volunteer days included mulching and clean-up of the area around Environmental Learning Center and the park office.
"I believe 'friends groups' provide a very necessary and important part in overall park operations," Crowley said. "It gives folks the opportunity to become more than just a visitor for the park, but a volunteer for the park."
He noted constraints of time and money can leave some projects undone.
"It also provides a great set of 'eyes and ears' to stuff that is going on within the parks," Crowley added. "Some stuff we may just not see that needs to be done but they do."
Crowley credited the PPFF for giving friends groups the necessary structure needed to thrive in their volunteer roles.
An upcoming volunteer day may include introducing a new recreational activity to the park and it devotees.
"We'll be working on geocaching," Miller explained. "You have a box and you get GPS (Global Positioning System) coordinates. Evidently, the park has some of the machines you use to find them."
The "caches," or containers used in geocaching sometimes each contain an item or a punch with a specific pattern to prove the participant has visited the container. The hiking activity can be timed and made competitive for trail running or cross-country skiing.
Miller, originally from near Pottstown, Montgomery County, said the nearest park in his earlier years was French Creek State Park. Kendall, from Stroudsburg, had a career which took him all over the country. He decided at one point it was time to move back to a place where he could see trees and enjoy the outdoors.
The workday scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 will include a litter pickup along Route 192. The friends group has adopted a stretch of the highway from the western edge of the park to Livonia and wants to make sure it is tidy.
Longer-term projects included adding a pedestrian walkway from the parking area next to Halfway Dam over the creek to the eastern edge of the lake, scenic trails and rock formations.
Other ideas included putting benches around a nature trail. And of course, trail work was always needed. Miller said benches of that sort are not simple or cheap as they seem. They need to be uniform and secured in the ground with concrete.
Membership, donations and mailing lists requests can be made online at www.friendsofrbwinter.org. Friends of RB Winter State Park also have a Facebook page.
