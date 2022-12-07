MIFFLINBURG — Following a contested vote Tuesday, Wendy McClintock and Tom Eberhart were selected to continue leading the Mifflinburg Area School District school board.
McClintock was elected by her peers to continue serving as president after board member Francis Gillott nominated Dennis Keiser for the post. McClintock was nominated by Janell Weaver.
Those voting in favor of McClintock were Eberhart, Mindy Benfer, Amy Wehr, Weaver and McClintock. Those voting in favor of Keiser were Melissa Wagner, Brandon Straub, Gillott and Keiser.
Eberhart was the only nomination for vice president.
The board was updated on the proposed new track facility, to be located behind the Mifflinburg Middle School. Athletic Director Danielle Dressler said the project is proposed to be handled in two phases.
Phase one of the project would include the necessary infrastructure, drainage, grading, turf, eight-lane track, roadway around the school, utilities, bleachers, lighting, sound communications, scoreboard and landscaping.
The cost of phase one would be in the area of $3.9 million, and would be funded by a capital campaign, grants and community sponsorships.
The proposal includes having at least $3 million raised so that construction can start in 2024.
Phase two of the project would include renovations of the bus garage at the middle school for locker rooms and restrooms, a concession stand, bigger bleachers, and a press box. This is proposed to cost $2.9 million.
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dady said that during the January school board meeting the board could approve going ahead with the project, and commit $500,000 towards the funding.
The board approved an admission agreement between Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania of the State System of Higher Education (including Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield campuses) and Mifflinburg Area School District.
Under the terms of the agreement, Mifflinburg graduates who apply are guaranteed admission to Commonwealth University on the condition they satisfy all application requirements to their major at the university.
Mifflinburg Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Sandra Mattocks presented the board with the latest Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA) test results in English, math and science.
In English, the following percentage of students scored proficient or advanced: Third grade, 56.6%; fourth grade, 66.3%; fourth grade, 74.3%; sixth grade, 54.7%; seventh grade, 69.8%; and eighth grade, 59.7%.
In math, the following percentage of students scored proficient or advanced: Third grade, 52.3%; fourth grade, 47.8%; fifth grade, 55.3%; sixth grade, 36.8%; seventh grade, 39.2%; and eighth grade, 39.2%.
In science only two grades were tested and reported for proficiency, fourth grade at 86.7% and eighth grade at 57.6%.
“I think these reports are great considering the school and students are still coming out of the effects of the COVID pandemic,” Mattocks said.
Eberhart asked if the numbers are coming back to pre-COVID levels, to which Mattocks said “I think not yet, but teachers are working very hard to make up for what was lost.”
The board approved a resolution requesting change at the state level regarding the funding of charter schools and the financial burden they have on school districts.
The resolution states the current charter school funding formula was established in 1997 under the state’s Charter School Law and has not been changed in more than 24 years since.
The resolution states the tuition rate calculations are based on the school district’s expenses, and create wide discrepancies in the amount of tuition paid by different districts for the same charter school education and result in drastic overpayments to charter schools. These discrepancies in tuition rates for regular education students can vary by almost $13,000 per student and by $35,000 for special education students.
The latest data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) shows that in 2019-2020, total charter school tuition payments were nearly $2.2 billion, with $694 million of that total paid by districts for tuition to cyber charter schools.
The board accepted $7,285 donation from the Alumni and Friends Foundation of the Mifflinburg Area School District. The funds will be used to purchase Title I reading supplies, phonics and STEM activities, which may not be funded in the school district’s budget.
The board also approved the acceptance of $2,000 from an anonymous donor for the purchase of a new mascot costume and a portable PA system.
The board also approved:
• The following resignations: Alicia Hertzler, aide; Jessica Macias, floating nurse; and Brenda Fogelman, administrative assistant.
• Hiring: Kiersten Kissinger, high school multi-disabilities teacher, $53,000; Colby Hummel, IT support, $49,646; Grace Shawver, agricultural education teacher beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, $54,000.
