MILTON — Anything can happen when a group of thespians come together. Unexpected twists and turns can unfold, and a little comedy can ensue.
That's exactly what will occur as the Milton Area High School Drama Club presents "Musical Comedy of Murders 1940." The show will be staged at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, in the high school auditorium.
Club members have been working since early in the school year to prepare for the production, which is shrouded in mystery.
"It's about a lot of people trying to put on a musical," Ely Reitz, who plays Sgt. Kelly, said, while teasing the show's plot. "They all have a secret."
"Every time a certain group of people come together, something bad happens," Jessica Morgan, who plays Helsa, added.
While the students are holding back many plot points, in order for those who come to the show to better enjoy it, they are enthused to be performing on stage.
Tridaija Alvarez, who plays Nikki, said club members started preparing for the show during the second week of school.
"We've had a lot of rehearsals," she said. "All of us, we normally go home and practice our lines."
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused alterations to many activities over the past 19 months, the students are glad to be able to again perform on stage and in front of an audience.
Leslie Krebs, who plays Elsa, hopes those who take in the show walk away with that message.
"It is possible to perform during COVID," she said. "We have been able to work around it."
Jaydon Cottage, who plays Eddie, said being able to perform again has boosted many spirits.
"Us, as actors, as a group, this is our passion," he said. "This (pandemic) has affected our daily life. It's been up and down."
Taking to the stage has provided a moral boost for those involved, he added.
Isaiah Franciscus, who plays Ken, said those who come to see the play will notice the cohesion among the actors.
"I hope they see we are a family," he said. "We all enjoy theater and enjoy each other."
He also described stepping into his character.
"He's kind of self absorbed," Franciscus said, of Ken. "He's different than I am... That's cool."
Chole Russell, who plays Bernice, has also enjoyed learning to portray her character.
"My character is kind of an alcoholic," she said. "That's different. "We're the same in some ways. My character can be a little crazy."
Nina Yakicic, who plays the Stage Door Slasher/Killer, and Micah Fritz, who portrays O'Reilly, are among several students who have been choreographing fight scenes which their characters are involved in.
"It's a lot of goofy fighting, where you are putting a lot of expression into it," Yakicic said.
"It's just so fun and silly," Fritz added. "you can get over the top... You can pour so much into that and really make it a scene."
The cast features: Jessica Morgan as Helsa, Leslie Krebs as Elsa, Ely Reitz as Sgt. Kelly, Micah Fritz as O'Reilly, Isaiah Franciscus as Ken, Tridaija Alvarez as Nikki, Jaydon Cottage as Eddie, Olivia Weaver as Marjorie, Jordyn Aunkst as Roger, Chloe Russell as Bernice and Nina Yakicic as Stage Door Slasher/Killer.
The show is being directed by Stephen Aguirre.
