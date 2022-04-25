WILLIAMSPORT — Susan Carpenter will be the keynote speaker during a coffee hour, to be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Carpenter will discuss her book "Dear Toots: Half a War-torn World Apart 1941-’45."
The book is a compilation of letters written by the author’s father, Grant Carpenter, to his mother, affectionately known as ‘Toots’.
Grant Carpenter was activated by the United States into the Army Corps of Engineers in May 1941. The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, would send him overseas for three years, seven months and seven days. Before returning home, he served on Ascension Island, then in Africa, England and France.
