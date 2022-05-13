LEWISBURG — Community pool, park and tennis court improvements could be supported if the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) receives a portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Board member Char Gray said BVRA plans to apply for a portion of $8.7 million in ARPA money available through Union County. Awards will be made after the Tuesday, May 31 deadline for application.
Gray said the pool needs resurfacing of tiles and new paint, items which have not seen major work in about 20 years. Pool pumps and motors were also needed as they tend to last less than half a dozen years.
Tennis court resurfacing and a fix-up of the skate park will be needed, Gray added. A permanent roof for the blue pavilion across 15th Street from the skate park would also be sought.
Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT), BVRA patrons, would evenly split matching funds for monies granted. Each partner would supply an amount equal to 5% of the grant.
Gray conceded Monday night that the demand for ARPA funds would likely outstrip the supply. Costs of $250,000 have been estimated for the improvements.
The township recently revived plans for a small park in the Spruce Hills neighborhood. The concept was floated several years ago, but Gray noted rehab of the Fairground Road Park was first considered a priority.
The Lewisburg Area Joint Sewer Authority (LAJSA) deeded 2 acres in the area to EBT. The parkland, which Gray said was “simple, but great for a neighborhood park,” would be about 9 acres.
“Our next steps will be to get together a group of residents from the neighborhood to finalize the park plans,” Gray added.
