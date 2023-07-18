DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly running from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m. June 28 along Interstate 180 eastbound, at mile marker 7, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Avonte Gardner, of Pine Street, Williamsport, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, exceed 65 or 70, driving at safe speed, disregard traffic lane, duties at stop sign, fail to use safety belt, reckless driving, careless driving, improper pass, and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.
The charges were filed by Tpr. Matthew Chamberlain in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
In court documents, Chamberlain said he clocked a vehicle traveling 83 mph on Interstate 80.
As he attempted to pull the vehicle over, Chamberlain said it started to veer in and out of traffic.
"The vehicle then veered in front of a tractor trailer and exited on exit ramp 5 at a high rate of speed," Chamberlain wrote, in court documents.
The vehicle continued down a ramp, and turned onto Route 54 without stopping at a stop sign.
After nearly striking another vehicle, Chamberlain said the vehicle crashed, with five occupants jumping out and fleeing on foot.
Two of those fleeing immediately stopped, with two others attempting to walk up an embankment but being told by bystanders to stop.
"The fifth occupant was located a short time later, in a heavily wooded area next to the vehicle," Chamberlain stated.
As troopers were questioning the suspects, Gardner allegedly identified himself as the driver.
According to court documents Gardner had a suspended license and was wanted on a burglary warrant out of New Jersey.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Aug. 16, before Diehl.
