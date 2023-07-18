psp

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Lewisburg man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly running from police attempting to conduct a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m. June 28 along Interstate 180 eastbound, at mile marker 7, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

Avonte Gardner, of Pine Street, Williamsport, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, exceed 65 or 70, driving at safe speed, disregard traffic lane, duties at stop sign, fail to use safety belt, reckless driving, careless driving, improper pass, and driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked.

