MIFFLINBURG — A 9-year-old Mifflinburg-area girl has died after reportedly being critically injured while playing outside over the weekend.
Luke Flickinger, who is reportedly on the Mifflinburg Area High School football team’s coaching staff, announced the passing of his 9-year-old daughter Joslyn in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.
“Mandie Flickinger and I are forever grateful to all who have prayed for Joslyn and our family,” he posted. “At 10:15 this morning, Joslyn Noelle Flickinger went to be with Jesus. Please pray (for) our family at this time for strength and peace.”
A prayer vigil held for Joslyn over the weekend reportedly attracted approximately 500 participants.
The Buffalo Community Church regularly posted updates about Joslyn’s condition on its Facebook page since the weekend accident.
A Tuesday morning post stated that Luke and Mandie have “prayed unceasingly over their little girl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.