MIFFLINBURG — A 9-year-old Mifflinburg-area girl has died after reportedly being critically injured while playing outside over the weekend.

Luke Flickinger, who is reportedly on the Mifflinburg Area High School football team’s coaching staff, announced the passing of his 9-year-old daughter Joslyn in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.

