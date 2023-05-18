Farm hosts artifacts presentation

MIFFLINBURG — Snyder County Historical Society Museum Curator Kim Mattern presented “Native American Artifacts” during a May 6 presentation held at the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
Mattern talked about some of the history of Native Americans in the local area. Many authentic artifacts were displayed, including Native American artifacts that were found on the Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm.
