TURBOTVILLE — A Read Across America Week celebration was held recently at Turbotville Elementary School.
Students were treated to a variety of activities to encourage and promote a love of reading. Activities included special lunches and spirit days ,as well as high school students joining classrooms virtually to share their favorite childhood stories.
Students took part in Dr. Suess trivia, and the winners from each grade level were awarded books to culminate the week.
