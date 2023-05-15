NEW COUMBIA — Nick Bennage has his eyes set on becoming an Eagle Scout.
“I started off in Pack 3600 10 years ago as a Cub Scout. In 2017, I joined Troop 600 as a Boy Scout, and decided to work toward my Eagle,” said Bennage, a junior at Meadowbrook Christian School. “As of right now, I have 28 merit badges completed.”
However, becoming an Eagle Scout is about much more than earning badges. It’s the community building that really underpins what it means to be a Scout.
“I dedicated what I wanted to do with my Eagle project, and I’ve worked on it the past four months with the township for approval, and it is to tear down the old platform at the White Deer Township recycling center and build a new one,” said Bennage.
For Bennage, the White Deer Township recycling center is a place of both personal and communal importance.
“It’s close to home and we use it a lot. I go there and do recycling with my dad. We thought it would save the township manpower and money if we do it ourselves,” said Bennage. “The platform will benefit the community.”
The project was completed over a period of several days. Bennage, along with the help of fellow Scouts in Troop 600, spent time cutting wood on Friday, May 12, and used Saturday, May 13, to build the new platform. Before the project could even begin, Bennage had to raise necessary funds to acquire the necessary materials, which included TimberTech composite for the new platform.
“The approximate cost for the project is $2,400. I raised the money for framing lumber with donors,” said Bennage. “The township paid for some of it too. I would like to give thanks to Carroll Diefenbach, White Deer Township supervisor, and Clint Heintzelman, a township employee. Without whom this would not have been possible. Clint Heintzelman is my project coach.”
Eagle Scout projects, like the one in White Deer Township, often require extensive planning and cooperation.
“It takes a lot of persistence and focus because there is a lot of writing in getting some merit badges. You have to do a number of projects. I have to keep track of my spending and saving for three months,” said Bennage.
He hopes to have an Eagle Scout ceremony in August. It’s something to look forward to. For now though, he’s just enjoying the journey.
“I just like all the life experience you get from it.”
