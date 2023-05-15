Troop 600

For his Eagle Scout Project, from left, Nick Bennage, and scouts from Troop 600, Sam Saber, Vance Strawser, Luke Shawley and Owen Shawley, built a new platform at the White Deer Township recycling center.

NEW COUMBIA — Nick Bennage has his eyes set on becoming an Eagle Scout.

“I started off in Pack 3600 10 years ago as a Cub Scout. In 2017, I joined Troop 600 as a Boy Scout, and decided to work toward my Eagle,” said Bennage, a junior at Meadowbrook Christian School. “As of right now, I have 28 merit badges completed.”

