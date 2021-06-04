TURBOTVILLE — A class which has overcome numerous obstacles celebrated a milestone Friday evening.
The 112 members of the Warrior Run High School Class of 2021 were honored during a ceremony held in the middle school auditorium. Valedictorian Alyssa Hoffman, Salutatorian Lauren Trapani and class President Hannah Staman spoke during the ceremony.
Both Hoffman and Trapani touched on the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on students, during their remarks.
"When we went to school on March 12, 2020, our biggest obstacles were things like whether the softball team would be district champions, how we'd do in the time trial at track during Saturday's practice and how to plan a really good senior prom," Trapani said.
"Nothing could have prepared us for what the next 18 months had in store for us," she said. "As the seemingly never ending coronavirus pandemic waged on, our ability to maintain a positive outlook became increasingly difficult."
Trapani noted the student's senior year included both in person and virtual instruction. Sports seasons were also altered.
"None of us really expected senior year to be normal after having the last three months of our junior year stripped from us, in the face of a nationwide lockdown," she continued. "As individuals and as a class, we worked to overcome these obstacles, encouraging ourselves and each other to maintain a positive attitude and allow opportunity to arise from our loss."
Trapani said her classmates succeeded "with flying colors" in maintaining a positive attitude in the face of so many obstacles.
"As individuals and as a class, I believe we have used a positive attitude to turn what could have been a lackluster senior year into one that we will look back on and fondly remember," she said.
Moving forward, Trapani noted there are no guarantees.
"We have shown that a positive attitude can allow for the development of opportunities that no one could have imagined," she said. "I encourage you to remain positive as you move into the future."
Like Trapani's focus on overcoming obstacles, Hoffman spoke on the importance of succeeding in the face of change.
"During this year, not only did we have to face the challenges that came with COVID, but also those that came from construction," Hoffman said.
Construction of a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex started in the spring.
"This affected everything from sports to nature walks to our focus in the classroom, with big machinery working outside," Hoffman said. "However, this year we saw successful sports seasons, had new adventures and found humor while multitasking. As a class, we found that our mindsets can determine our successes."
Hoffman encouraged her fellow classmates to not worry about making bad decisions. Rather, she said they should focus on reacting in a positive way to changes.
"If we can focus on our reactions, and get better at dealing with changes that are prevalent in real life, we will find success," she said.
Hoffman, touched on the challenges of virtual learning, such as trying to take a test while her sister was playing outside of her door.
"We had to be flexible to make the most out of this year, while dealing with constantly changing conditions," she said. "We succeeded in many different ways."
The challenges the community has faced in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has made it better able to deal with change, Hoffman said.
"If this year has taught us anything, it is that we are more than capable of reacting with a positive mindset to changes, and that we will be successful in fulfilling our goals, no matter what life throws at us," she said.
During her remarks, Staman focused on the "unique gifts and characteristics" the class had recognized through its years in school.
"It's hard to believe that, looking back, we had so many opportunities for growth," she said. "I recognize how we have learned so much since those (elementary and middle school years), not only academically, but common sense wise."
Staman reflected on field trips to locations such as the Historic Warrior Run Church and the Hower-Slote House.
"Looking back... I've realized that they were intended to build pride within our small town, and teach us the value of appreciating the past," she said. "We may not have understood the lessons at the time, but I certainly hope everyone does now."
Staman also reflected on high school memories from pep rallies to learning to write a thesis statement.
"I see how far we have come together, not only this year, but ever since our initial first meeting," she said.
"It would be an understatement to say that this year has been difficult, but this class has handled it with courage and determination," Staman continued. "It has been the greatest lessons of all, because it taught us how to come together as a class and support one another.
"It showed that no matter the diversity, Warrior Run is stronger."
She encouraged her fellow classmates to appreciate what they have gained through their years in school.
"In this next chapter, we will have the opportunity to grow as individuals, make mistakes, create friendships that will last a lifetime and learn to live freely," Staman said. "I hope that every individual on this stage will not only utilize the tools this school has given us, but also work to find the beauty in the unexpected."
