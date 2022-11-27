TURBOTVILLE — The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation recently announced its fall 2022 recipients.

The Foundation will be provided the following grants: $2,000 to The Exchange Swimming Pool (Northern Montour County Recreation Association); $1,000 to the Turbotville Lion's Club Christmas gift fund; $500 to the Watsontown Police Chief Carl Reed Christmas Fund; $500 to Neighbors Helping Neighbors; $250 to the Warrior Run Defender Trading Post; and $250 to the Warrior Run Food Bank.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.