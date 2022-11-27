TURBOTVILLE — The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation recently announced its fall 2022 recipients.
The Foundation will be provided the following grants: $2,000 to The Exchange Swimming Pool (Northern Montour County Recreation Association); $1,000 to the Turbotville Lion's Club Christmas gift fund; $500 to the Watsontown Police Chief Carl Reed Christmas Fund; $500 to Neighbors Helping Neighbors; $250 to the Warrior Run Defender Trading Post; and $250 to the Warrior Run Food Bank.
The foundation also provided $1,000 to the Warrior Run High School Scholarship fund to fund three scholarships: A $500 scholarship for a graduating student entering an education major or the trades; and two $250 scholarships for the outstanding female and male leader in the graduation class.
Since the it's inception in the fall of 2020, the foundation has awarded $24,000 in grants to needy organizations and persons in the Warrior Run community. The foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and was formed in memory of the former Warrior Run teacher, coach and community leader to continue to support his vision of philanthropy and community support.
Board members are: Harry Mathias, Jr., president; Matt Burrows, secretary; Eileen Povish, treasurer; Helen Mathias; and Heath Mathias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.