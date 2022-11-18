From 19 different race winners to Ross Chastian’s move in Martinsville which will be replayed for decades, the 2022 racing season produced many memorable moments that fans will be talking about for years to come.

If there’s one thing which I hope for the 2023 season, it’s that Chastain continues to run up front on a regular basis. After he scored the victory in the 2019 truck race at Pocono, Chastain celebrated on the front stretch with an inflatable watermelon. I wrote a column just after that weekend explaining why NASCAR needs Chastain in a front-running car in its top division.

