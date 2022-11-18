From 19 different race winners to Ross Chastian’s move in Martinsville which will be replayed for decades, the 2022 racing season produced many memorable moments that fans will be talking about for years to come.
If there’s one thing which I hope for the 2023 season, it’s that Chastain continues to run up front on a regular basis. After he scored the victory in the 2019 truck race at Pocono, Chastain celebrated on the front stretch with an inflatable watermelon. I wrote a column just after that weekend explaining why NASCAR needs Chastain in a front-running car in its top division.
Although he makes wild moves that I — and many others — don’t often agree with, Chastain has a personality, something which has been lacking in other drivers in recent years. Aside from Chase Elliott winning five races, and Joey Logano his second championship, Chastain was the star of the 2022 season.
He scored his first Cup victory at Circuit of the Americas in Austin after booting Alex Bowman and AJ Allmendinger out of the way on the last lap. Chastain backed that up by winning in Talladega, and then by throwing his car against the wall on the last lap at Martinsville, passing multiple vehicles in the process and earning a spot in the final four.
But it was a bumpy season for Chastain, who tangled with multiple drivers and had an entertaining back-and-forth with Denny Hamlin in St. Louis as Hamlin attempted to enact revenge on Chastain throughout the race after being crashed out of contention by him.
Aside from the many different race winners — and the many antics of Chastain — the most memorable moment for me came at a race I attended as a member of the media.
It wasn’t anything that stuck out on the track for me which was memorable from the Pocono weekend. It’s what happened after I returned home from the track that night which I’ll never forget.
It seemed like a routine Pocono race, with Hamlin beating his teammate Kyle Busch to the finish line. While making the one-hour drive home, I was going over in my head which photo of Hamlin’s victory celebration I would use in Monday’s edition of The Standard-Journal. Would it be the shot of him surrounded by confetti as he climbed from the car, or celebrating with his daughter as she carried the checkered flag?
I was stunned when I returned home from the track, opened my laptop and found an email from Pocono Raceway announcing Chase Elliott as the race winner. What? How did that happen? What happened to Hamlin? And Busch?
As it turns out, both Hamlin’s and Busch’s cars failed post-race inspection. They were disqualified by NASCAR, with third-place finisher Elliott being declared the winner.
Elliott wasn’t even notified until he returned home to Georgia that he was the winner. It still seems pretty hollow. Although I, personally, would rather see Elliott win a race than Hamlin, I firmly believe fans should leave the track knowing the person they saw celebrating in victory lane was the race winner.
I was fortunate enough this year to be able to attend an asphalt oval-track race, two dirt-track races and a road course event.
Second-year driver Scott McLaughlin won the IndyCar race I attended at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car course. Although the race wasn’t all that spectacular, it’s always good to make an IndyCar race. There’s only been two years since 1997 which I’ve missed attending at least one IndyCar race in a season.
I was also able to take in two 410 sprint car races at Selinsgrove Speedway, and those may have been the best races I attended all year.
Eventual track champion Blane Heimbach won the August race I attended at the track, with Mark Smith and Devon Borden putting on a fabulous battle for second throughout the feature.
Anthony Macri — the winningest 410 sprint car driver in the country this year — claimed a big win at Selinsgrove in September after fighting fellow Pennsylvania Posse driver Danny Dietrich for the win throughout the race. That event had a true big-race feel to it as it featured some of Pennsylvania’s — and the nation’s — best sprint car racers, including Brent Marks, Brian Brown and Gio Scelzi.
While I most likely won’t make any more automobile races this year, I’m starting to ponder which events I may be able to take in in 2023.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
