LPN center holds graduation

MILTON – The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center (CSLPNCC) graduated 30 students on Thursday, Aug. 17, in an evening ceremony held at the Milton Area High School.
The CSLPNCC graduation ceremony included a procession of the 115th class of graduates; a welcome address; faculty introductions; a faculty speaker; award announcements; award of diplomas; pinning of graduates; remarks from the class speaker, Christy Schenck, LPN of New Berlin; and reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge.
In her speech, Schenck reminded the class of Florence Nightingale’s quote, “Ignite the mind’s spark, to rise the sun in you.” She said that’s what they were there to do. “Some came to fulfill a dream, some came to secure a better future, and some came to be role models for future generations. This enormous step in our journey should be recognized with great significance. You have all reached a personal milestone, so give yourself a pat on the back.”
The following awards were presented:
• Academic Achievement Award: Breanna Reichart
• Academic Excellence Award: Jenelle Wooten
• Clinical Excellence Awards: Sidney Clark
The program was led by CSLPNCC Director of Operations Ashlee Bower, who assumed the director position in July. Bower has a master’s degree in nursing informatics from American Sentinel University, and has worked in a variety of units at Allegheny General Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Bower began working for CSIU in 2017, where she led an innovative partnership with Geisinger Medical Center training nursing assistants and, in 2019, became a CSLPNCC instructor. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at Post University.
