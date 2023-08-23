LPN center holds graduation

Students of the 115th graduating class of the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center.

 PROVIDED BY CSIU

MILTON – The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center (CSLPNCC) graduated 30 students on Thursday, Aug. 17, in an evening ceremony held at the Milton Area High School.

The CSLPNCC graduation ceremony included a procession of the 115th class of graduates; a welcome address; faculty introductions; a faculty speaker; award announcements; award of diplomas; pinning of graduates; remarks from the class speaker, Christy Schenck, LPN of New Berlin; and reciting the Practical Nursing Pledge.

