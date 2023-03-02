Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings

• Randy Baylor, 40, of Sunbury, two to five years in state prison, six days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl; concurrent sentences of one to two years in state prison, six days’ credit for time served, costs of prosecution for criminal use of a communication facility, two to five years in state prison, 180 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine, one to two years in state prison, 180 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for a second count of criminal use of a communication facility, two to five years in state prison, 191 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for a second count of possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine, nine to 24 months in state prison, 191 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing an instrument of crime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.