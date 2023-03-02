Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Randy Baylor, 40, of Sunbury, two to five years in state prison, six days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver fentanyl; concurrent sentences of one to two years in state prison, six days’ credit for time served, costs of prosecution for criminal use of a communication facility, two to five years in state prison, 180 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine, one to two years in state prison, 180 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for a second count of criminal use of a communication facility, two to five years in state prison, 191 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for a second count of possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine, nine to 24 months in state prison, 191 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for possessing an instrument of crime.
• Brandi Heath, 43, of Sunbury, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs, $1,340 restitution to Rick Pascolini for disorderly conduct.
• Jose Avalo-Hernandez, 34, of Northumberland, one to five years in state prison, three years probation, 14 days credit for time served, must register for lifetime as a Tier 3 Megan’s Law offender, $100 fine plus costs for statutory sexual assault.
• Shane Hart, 34, of Harrisburg, 18 months probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI; $100 fine plus costs, $36.95 restitution to Jessica Ramer for criminal mischief.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — Kylie J. Poff, 21, of Sunbury, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), disregard to traffic lanes, and careless driving as the result of a Jan. 6 crash which occurred along Route 15, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Poff was found to be driving with an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .130%
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Columbia County man has been charged with retail theft and providing law enforcement with false identification as the result of a Feb. 9 incident which occurred at Walmart, AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
On Feb. 9, troopers said Samuel N. Wharton, 52, of Bloomsburg, was caught trying to exchange a pair of shoes he did not pay for, and was wearing another pair of shoes he did not pay for.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at noon Feb. 22 along Forest Hill Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 General Motors Sierra driven by Justin Paskovich, 34, of Mifflinburg, went off the roadway and struck a mailbox. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Donald Baker, 64, of Milton, reported the theft of a 1980 John Deere utility trailer.
The theft was reported to have occurred between Dec. 1 and Jan. 27 at Westbranch Highway and Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township, Union County.
