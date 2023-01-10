Aquatic therapy great option for low-impact recovery

Eric Barlett

Simply put, aquatic physical therapy is the practice of physical therapy in the water. Also known as hydrotherapy, it’s often an effective, evidence-based option to consider as an alternative for people who have trouble exercising due to pain, weakness, and weight-bearing and mobility limitations. The pools used are designed specifically for physical therapy and are often smaller and have adaptations, like handrails and lifts, to enhance patient comfort and accessibility. An aquatic program is designed by a patient’s physical therapist as part of an individualized treatment plan to achieve specific goals.

Is aquatic therapy an option for me?

Eric Barlett is a physical therapist with UPMC Rehabilitation Services and sees patients at Wellsboro Physical Therapy and Aquatic Rehabilitation Center, 11893 Route 6, Wellsboro.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.