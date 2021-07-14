WILLIAMSPORT — A full-service commercial construction company, founded in 1911 and based in Lancaster County, has endowed a scholarship to assist Pennsylvania College of Technology students in a variety of related majors.
The Warfel Construction Endowed Scholarship is focused on students pursuing degrees in building construction technology, concrete science technology, construction management and heavy construction equipment technology: operator emphasis.
Warfel Construction, with corporate headquarters in East Petersburg and a Greater Philadelphia office in Paoli, is involved in all aspects of the construction process: preconstruction, construction management, design/build, general construction and sustainable building services. Its clients represent education, entertainment and hospitality, health care, renovation of historic properties, and senior care facilities.
“Warfel places great value on the education provided by technical schools and institutions of higher learning. We are pleased to support future workers in the construction industry through the implementation of this scholarship,” said Brad A. Shulenberger, vice president of construction services and a 2011 graduate of Penn College’s construction management major.
“We are fortunate to count several alumni of Pennsylvania College of Technology among our team members and look forward to helping current and future students build careers in our industry through this scholarship.”
Two Penn College students are serving internships with Warfel this summer: Rick D. Poillon III, a construction management major from Lancaster, and Scott R. Martin, of Blue Bell, enrolled in residential construction technology and management.
“Warfel Construction’s commitment to our students through this endowed scholarship will provide needed financial support for years to come,” said Chris S. Macdonald, the college’s assistant director of corporate relations. “We are very grateful to have them as a valued Corporate Tomorrow Makers partner and thank them for their desire to make a difference in our students’ futures.”
The college’s Corporate Tomorrow Makers program, which facilitates mutually beneficial pathways between Penn College students and their eventual employers in business and industry, was initiated in August. Warfel furthered that dialogue by hosting a “pop-up information table” during the spring semester, followed by a tour of labs and conversations with faculty.
For more about Penn College’s construction- and heavy construction equipment-related majors, visit the School of Engineering Technologies at www.pct.edu/et or call 570-327-4520.
