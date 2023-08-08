WILLIAMSPORT — The Gallery at Penn College begins its 18th season of artistic engagement by focusing on food justice and will close the 2023-2024 academic year with an exhibition of altered books.

“On the tails of a fabulous regional exhibition that drew hundreds of visitors this summer, our new season kicks off on Aug. 13 with a socially engaged art experience,” said Penny Griffin Lutz, gallery director. “We are proud to once again host a traveling exhibition developed by Contemporary Craft, of Pittsburgh. In 2018, The Gallery at Penn College hosted ‘Mindful: Exploring Mental Health Through Art.’ The new exhibit, ‘Food Justice: Growing a Healthier Community Through Art,’ focuses on the impact of inequitable food access.”

