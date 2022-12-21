State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 59-year-old Selinsgrove man was not injured in a crash which occurred at 11:15 p.m. Dec. 13 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Ford Supercab driven by Bruce Conrad drove over a curb and struck a traffic-signal support, causing the signal to malfunction.
One-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Jeffrey Ogden, 38, of Selinsgrove, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 2 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ogden traveled off the roadway as the result of a medical condition suffered by Ogden. After going off the roadway, troopers said the car went airborne and landed in a creek.
Drug possession
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Dexter Master, 18, of Beaver Springs, was charged after troopers said he was found in possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred at 8:37 p.m. Nov. 9 at 121 Gross Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Margaret Black, 59, of Selinsgrove, was charged as the result of 20 different retail theft incidents.
Troopers said the thefts occurred between Aug. 21 and Oct. 18 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tommie Schooley, 27, of Northumberlad, was charged after allegedly striking a 27-year-old Northumberland man.
The incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 8 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — John Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was charged after allegedly leaving Walmart without paying for Bluetooth earbuds, a shaver and a shirt.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 12:43 a.m. Dec. 13 at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
SELINSGROVE — Della Gessner, 55, of Sunbury, was charged after allegedly leaving Weis Markets without paying for cat treats, valued at $8.95.
Troopers said the incident occurred at midnight Dec. 5 at 719 Route 522, Selinsgrove.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — David McLendon, 32, of Lewisburg, was charged after allegedly stealing an iPad cover valued at $99.
The incident occurred at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Best Buy, 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
In a separate incident, McLendon was also charged after allegedly leaving the store without paying for a remote valued at $79.99 and Apple Airpods valued at $479.99. Those thefts occurred between Sept. 30 and Nov. 6, troopers allege.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Christine Brumbach, 59, of Sunbury, has been charged after allegedly stealing $683 worth of fragrances and perfumes from ULTA.
The alleged theft occurred at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at 422 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft of services
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Donald Lyng, 48, of Beavertown, was charged after troopers said he deposited trash bags and boxes into a dumpster at Harveys Market, 9135 Route 235, Adams Township, Snyder County.
The incident occurred at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 13.
Disorderly conduct
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Daniel Ashelman, 60, of Shamokin Dam was charged after allegedly refusing to leave the Hummels Wharf Fire Company.
Troopers said Ashelman attempted to start fights, and was swinging around a pool stick while yelling. He has been charged with public drunkenness.
The incident occurred at 9:51 p.m. Nov. 14 at 1869 S. Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Muncy man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 21 along Sulphur Springs Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Adam Harner, 32, of Muncy, lost control and struck a tree. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two people from Montgomery sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 12:12 p.m. Dec. 15 along Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Stephen Naglak, 45, lost control in a snowstorm, causing the vehicle to travel off of the roadway and strike an embankment. Naglak and passenger Michele Naglak, 49, sustained suspected minor injuries in the crash.
