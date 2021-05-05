BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania celebrated more than 100 graduating nursing students Saturday, May 1, with an in-person nursing pinning ceremony in Haas Center for the Arts on campus.
The first nursing, pin or badge, in the United States was presented to the Class of 1880. This badge was created by the first Nightingale School of Nursing at Bellevue Hospital. It symbolized vigilance, mercy, and relief of suffering. The distinctive nursing pin of BU was designed by the students of the Class of 1979, the first graduates of the nursing program.
The first part of the pin is its colors, maroon and gold, which represent the colors of Bloomsburg University. The second part is the Nightingale flame, which signifies enlightenment, new knowledge and new experiences. The final part of Bloomsburg's nursing pin is the inscription "QUALITAE OED/CAT," which means dedicated to quality. These three parts of the nursing pin symbolize the accomplishments of Bloomsburg University nursing students. It signifies achievement, dedication and commitment to nursing.
Local students to be honored include:
Hunter Bohannon of Watsontown
Amanda Griffiths of Lewisburg
Alaina Pearson of Coal Township
Rachel Ritner of Watsontown
Adrienne Yordy of Milton
