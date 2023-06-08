Moralez hired by Encina

Joe Moralez 

 PROVIDED

NORTHUMBERLAND — The vice president of Milton Borough Council and chair of the Northumberland County Republican Committee has been hired as the community relations officer for Encina Development Group, which is in the process of developing a circular materials from end-of-life plastics plant in Point Township, Northumberland County.

A press release issued Thursday morning announced the hiring of Joe Moralez to the position. He was edged by Michael Stender in the Republican party's conferee to run for the open seat in the 108th Legislative District. Stender was subsequently elected to the post.

