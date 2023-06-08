Moralez hired by Encina

NORTHUMBERLAND — The vice president of Milton Borough Council and chair of the Northumberland County Republican Committee has been hired as the community relations officer for Encina Development Group, which is in the process of developing a circular materials from end-of-life plastics plant in Point Township, Northumberland County.
A press release issued Thursday morning announced the hiring of Joe Moralez to the position. He was edged by Michael Stender in the Republican party's conferee to run for the open seat in the 108th Legislative District. Stender was subsequently elected to the post.
"Mr. Moralez brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in building community relationships, and his expertise is invaluable in advancing the company's mission," the press release stated. "Prior to joining Encina, Mr. Moralez served as the executive director of Addison Professionals, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to cultivating partnerships within the community. Throughout his career, he has actively bridged connections between various organizations and nonprofits, fostering key regional partnerships along the way."
The press release states Moralez "will serve as a community educator and ambassador, nurturing productive and informative civic discourse. The goal for Mr. Moralez is to leverage his extensive experience to establish and strengthen relationships that will enhance the company's engagement with the community."
Among his many community roles, Moralez serves on the Milton Regional Sewer Authority board and as chair of the Milton Public Library board of directors.
